Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism announces the formation of Georgia’s Rome Film and Entertainment Alliance

Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism announced the formation of Georgia’s Rome Film and Entertainment Alliance , November 2 at the Georgia Unscripted roadshow.

In 2010, Rome and Floyd County was one of the first 13 communities in the state to be recognized as “Camera Ready.” As the direct liaison with the Georgia Film, Music & Digital Entertainment office (a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development) our community has welcomed many film productions, from student and independent productions to major studios. As our success continues to grow, the Tourism Board of Directors recently voted to establish “Georgia’s Rome Film and Entertainment Alliance.”

The alliance falls under the umbrella of the Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism, the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for Rome and Floyd County and will be governed by the Tourism Board of Directors, with the addition of Missy Kendrick, president, Rome/Floyd County Development Authority.

“We are excited our board continues to embrace the future of film and entertainment productions in all of Floyd County and look forward to working with our partners in the industry to expand on all that we have to offer as a camera ready community,” said tourism executive director, Lisa Smith.

The tourism office will continue to serve as the Camera Ready Liaison to the industry and is the first point of contact for productions in our community. We promote Rome, Cave Spring and Floyd County as a location for motion picture, television, commercial, print and music/entertainment productions. Our office is a “one-stop-shop,” functioning as a liaison between the industry and hospitality partners, city and county departments, public works, public safety, local businesses, and issues film permits for Rome and Floyd County.

“No one knows our community like the tourism office, and over the years we have cultivated long-standing relationships with location managers and scouts in the industry,” said Ann Hortman, Camera Ready Liaison. “This year, several location managers acknowledged our dedication to their craft, and nominated us to become members of the Location Managers Guild International as a dedicated business partner. Our membership supports the location professionals that are responsible for bringing productions to our community, further strengthening our partnership.”