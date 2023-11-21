How the Carters brought the Hollywood hustle to Georgia

As we get closer to former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s funeral, many people across Metro Atlanta are remembering her, including Xernona Clayton.

Clayton was a civil rights leader and the first woman appointed by Jimmy Carter to the Georgia Film Commission.

Carter created the film office in the 1970s while he was Georgia Governor. Since then, the film industry has generated billions of dollars for the Peach State.

“One night Jimmy Carter said ‘Why don’t we go to Hollywood and invite Hollywood to come see us, because we’ve got lots of land here that they could utilize,’” Clayton said. See more at ANF.