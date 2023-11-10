IATSE Commends SAG-AFTRA For Reaching Tentative Agreement

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) congratulates the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) for reaching a tentative agreement in their negotiations with the studios represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

From the outset, we said we believe in an industry where every worker is valued and their contributions recognized, whether their labor takes place on or off screen. A fair contract for Actors does not benefit just a select few; it uplifts every worker in the film and television business and acknowledges the interconnected nature of our members’ work. We commend SAG-AFTRA’s Negotiating Committee for working tirelessly to reach an agreement they believe fits this bill and addresses the unique priorities of their membership.

With this announcement, we are encouraged the resumption of Motion Picture and Television production can begin again. The prolonged negotiations and resulting shutdown caused intense hardship for workers in our industry throughout the world. With so many facing urgent difficulty making ends meet, it is now imperative the studios work with the entertainment guilds and unions to focus on a swift and safe resumption of production to mitigate further financial strain and prevent unnecessary harm on our community.

This moment will be remembered as one where the studios inspired the unions and guilds to act in mutual support and we emerged from crisis with unprecedented solidarity and collaboration. Now, as all eyes shift to our union’s own upcoming negotiations with the AMPTP in 2024, preparations are underway, and we are primed to roll out an unprecedented campaign of member engagement, communication, and transparency to secure the best possible contracts in the eyes of our membership as well.