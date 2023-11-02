Laughter Takes Over Atlanta: The Atlanta Comedy Film Festival 2023

Get ready to be swept away by a tidal wave of humor and creativity as the Atlanta Comedy Film Festival (ACFF) descends upon Atlanta, Georgia on November 11th and 12th, 2023. This one-of-a-kind event is poised to turn Atlanta into the comedy capital of the world for two uproarious days, offering a global stage for comedic filmmakers and television producers to unveil their boundless imagination in the heart of this vibrant city.

Event Highlights:

Stand-Up Comedy Kick Off Party (Saturday, November 11th): Brace yourself for an unforgettable evening featuring some of the hottest stand-up comedians in the industry. From 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, prepare to be deluged with non-stop laughter that will set the stage on fire.

Featured Comedians:

● Matthew English

● Angel Contreras

● Christin Neal

● Vas Sanchez

ACFF Main Event (Sunday, November 12th): The comedy extravaganza continues at the Atlanta Comedy Film Festival Main Event, where laughter will reign supreme from 10:30 am to 7:00 pm. This full-day fiesta guarantees an impressive lineup of Live Screening Blocks, engaging Filmmaker Q&A sessions, lively Table Reads, thought-provoking Panel Discussions, and ample Networking Opportunities.

To watch our trailer, please visit here. To grab your tickets and view the schedule, head

to the following link.

Venue:

The ACFF will be hosted at the Wild Heaven West End Brewery & Gardens, located at 1010 White St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. This dynamic location sets the perfect stage for a weekend packed with entertainment and creative energy, bringing together comedy enthusiasts, filmmakers, and television producers under one roof for a weekend of unbridled laughter and innovation. The Atlanta Comedy Film Festival isn’t just an event; it’s an experience that celebrates the art of comedy in all its splendid forms.