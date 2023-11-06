Major market projects at AFM 2023: latest updates

They Follow

The sequel to the 2014 cult horror It Follows with Maika Monroe reprising her role and David Robert Mitchell returning to direct. Neon will co-produce alongside Good Fear Content. Starts filming in early 2024.

World sales: HanWay

Bad Apples

Saoirse Ronan leads Jonatan Etzler’s English-language debut – a satirical comedy and thriller about a school teacher who locks one of her students in her basement. Produced by Pulse Films, it is aiming for a UK shoot in spring 2024 under Equity.

World sales: HanWay

Now You See Me 3

The third film in the heist thriller franchise with returning cast Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and Morgan Freeman. Ruben Fleischer directs with a screenplay from Michael Lesslie. Alex Kurtzman and Bobby Cohen are once again producing.

World sales: Lionsgate

Gracie And Pedro’s (Not So) Awesome Adventure

Bill Nighy, Alicia Silverstone, Brooke Shields, Danny Trejo and Susan Sarandon lend their voices to this animated family adventure co-directed by Kevin Donovan and Gottfried Roodt. Currently in post-production for 2024 release. Produced by Second Chance.

World sales: Luminescence

Above The Below

Idris Elba co-directs this survival thriller, with Martin Owen, about a group of astronauts who find themselves trapped in the middle of the ocean. It will shoot at the UK’s Pinewood Studios under Equity contracts. Produced by Future Artists Entertainment.

World sales: Lionsgate

See all the latest updates from Screen Daily.