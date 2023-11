A new movie studio is gearing up to open its doors in early 2024 in metro Atlanta.

Lionsgate, one of the biggest movie studios in the world, will be the lead tenant at a new film and TV complex in Douglas County.

The 500,000-square-foot, full-service entertainment complex will have 12 sound stages, office and support space, a restaurant, and parking for 400 cars and 100 trucks.

The studio campus will not only feature multiple stages but also “class-A” office space for post-production, according to Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership.