“Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story” Premieres at AFI Fest

Tyler Perry’s new documentary, Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story, premiered at Hollywood’s world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre for the AFI Fest, and was selected as this year’s Centerpiece Screening.

Tyler hit the red carpet with a star-studded lineup: Oprah Winfrey, Tina Knowles, and David Oyelowo, to name a few. Director duo Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz were also there to promote what Variety is calling “an uplifting portrait (that) puts Tyler Perry’s career in its proper context, stressing how faith and forgiveness account for the indie creator’s success.”

Streaming November 17th on Amazon, Maxine’s Baby presents an inside look at the most unseen aspects of Tyler’s life, from his initial desire to be a preacher to the nonstop work he put in to make it where he is today. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “fans will find the documentary revelatory and, because his respect for and understanding of his fans is central to his success, emotionally gratifying as well.”