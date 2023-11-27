Megan Moroney: Country’s Rising Star Is Georgia Red All Over, but Won’t Mind if You Take Her for ‘Tennessee Orange’

In a time when country music is suddenly flusher with credible newcomers than it has been in a lot of years, Megan Moroney is one of the freshest of the fresh — with a clever debut single, “Tennessee Orange,” that stands as one of the best No. 1 singles the format has wrought recently, from an album, “Lucky,” that bears no skips among its 16 deluxe-edition tracks.

Moroney was named one of the finalists this week for Country Radio Seminar’s New Faces program, the arbiter of what country programmers view as the wave of the future. That freshman plaudit follows her re recent best new artist nominations at both the CMA Awards and ACM Awards, and her win this past summer at the CMT Awards, where she won female breakthrough of the year. It wasn’t just newbie categories that Moroney found herself in, as “Tennessee Orange” was enough of a career single to score a CMA nod in the song of the year category.

There are more where that came from, with the wry ode to social media gaffes that is “I’m Not Pretty” currently out, with a music video co-directed by Moroney, and a Kristian Bush– (of Sugarland) – produced album that’s abounding in possible follow-ups, like the saucy title track, “Lucky.” Wherever the charts lead her, she’s already well beyond being a one-hit wonder, as far as reviews are concerned.

