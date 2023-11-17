MPA Partners with IPR Center to Produce PSAs that Tackle Seasonal Increase in Digital Piracy

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) and its global content protection arm, the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), have partnered with the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) to launch two new public service announcements that inform consumers about the many harms they face when viewing pirated movies and television shows.

Consumers generally stream more illegal content during the holidays, when they have more time for leisure activities like watching videos. The new PSAs encourage them to stream safely, year-round, to avoid exposure to malware, credit card fraud and other harms.

The PSAs, which were created to feel approachable and relatable to viewers, are available starting today on this link and next week on the IPR Center’s website and YouTube channel.

A 30-second PSA features IPR Center Director Jim Mancuso addressing viewers while streaming a crime drama on his mobile device. He describes the risks involved with illegal streaming and encourages viewers to enjoy their favorite content safely.

A 60-second PSA plays on the idea of consumers inviting criminals into their home when they stream illegally. The storyline portrays a couple settling in for an evening of streaming a pirated film in their living room, oblivious to the burglars ransacking their home, while a voice-over describes the many dangers associated with illegal streaming.

Fifteen-second versions of each PSA are available for social media sharing on the DHS, IPR Center and MPA social media channels.

“Digital piracy is not a victimless crime. It poses a significant threat to our economic security, but it is also a major threat to individuals’ personal and financial security,” said Jim Mancuso, IPR Center director. “Streaming from illegal websites exposes consumers to several potential hazards, including malware, malicious pop-ups and hacking, which could allow bad actors access to sensitive personal and financial information. The IPR Center values our longstanding partnership with the MPA and together we are committed to educating the consumers about this type of illicit activity. The best way for consumers to protect themselves is to use only legitimate websites and streaming platforms to enjoy their favorite movies, TV shows, music, games and books.”

“Many consumers remain unaware of the risks involved in streaming or downloading pirated films. There are piracy sites that appear legitimate and safe, but most are operated by global crime syndicates,” said Jan van Voorn, Executive Vice President and Chief of Global Content Protection for the MPA and Head of the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE). “We are grateful to the IPR Center for helping to produce this PSA campaign and driving home the important message that watching pirated content is never safe.”

The PSAs are available now for viewing on this link: https://vimeo.com/showcase/10794929