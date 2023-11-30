Peachtree Corners Magazine Talks With Explore Gwinnett’s Lisa Anders About Tourism & Film

Lisa Anders, CDME, Executive Director of Explore Gwinnett (Tourism & Film Office), takes listeners on a captivating journey through Gwinnett County, a place that has become a magnet for filmmakers and tourists. From discussing the region’s film-friendly environment and the demand for unique locations to exploring the organization’s efforts to enhance the local hospitality sector, Anders shares intriguing insights on the exciting developments in our county. With the promise of a surge in filming activity and the continuous growth of its tourism industry, this podcast offers a fascinating glimpse into a thriving destination that is capturing the attention of both filmmakers and visitors. Hosted by Rico Figliolini.

To watch the podcast, visit the Peachtree Corners Magazine link below.