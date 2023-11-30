Plum Good Productions Owner Keith Plumber Talks Athens Indie Scene: ‘It’s Becoming Hot Here’

Owner of Plum Good Productions Keith Plumber sits down with Georgia Entertainment to talk about the thriving Indie film scene in Athens. He discusses how the tax incentives in the state have given a boom to creative business in the city. The Athens talent pool “is a tight knit group of people doing great work” in the region. He specifically highlights the Indie film community, detailing how they braved the Covid era to continue producing content.

