Q&A: The Castellows – Three Sisters From Georgia Making A Name In Country Music

The Castellows – Ellie, Powell and Lily – may look like it, but the three multi-talented blonde-haired beauties from Georgetown, Georgia, aren’t triplets – exactly. Ellie and Powell, both 20 years old, are two of three triplets, but their brother isn’t part of the sister act. The group’s baby, Lily, came along about 18 months later.

The Castellows, who released their debut single “No. 7 Road” on Warner Music Nashville and Warner Records in October, lean into their Southern roots with a neo-traditional sound showcasing Powell on banjo, Ellie on lead guitar and Lily on vocals.