Read Full SAG-AFTRA Deal Summary Released Ahead Of Ratification Vote; Analysis Of AI & Streaming Fund

Less than 48 hours before SAG-AFTRA members begin voting on ratifying their new deal with the studios, the actors guild has released an extensive summary of the potential three-year contract.

Read SAG-AFTRA’s summary of its 2023 Tentative Agreement in full below and our analysis, or click here to download the 18-page document. “Nobody gets everything they want in any deal, but this is a good deal, a fair deal and both a big step in the right direction and an insurance policy for the next contract,” a guild source told Deadline of the tentative agreement, was reached with the AMPTP on November 8 after SAG-AFTRA had been out on strike for 118 days.

To that end, now that 86% of the National Board approved the deal November 10 and expanded bullet points of the deal were dropped, SAG-AFTRA leaders like guild president Fran Drescher and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland will start meeting with members to pitch the deal and answer questions ahead of the scheduled start of ratification voting Tuesday. The first such gathering is set for Monday in an invite-only online meeting at 10 a.m. PT. A lot more such get-togethers are being organized, I’m told, before the ratification vote deadline of early December.

