Recap with Photos: Georgia’s Coast Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Creatives at the Savannah Film Alliance Honors Gala and Unscripted Event

Georgia Entertainment, in partnership with the Savannah Regional Film Commission, Coastal Entertainment Alliance and Savannah Film Alliance hosted the eighth 2023 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow at The Alida Hotel in downtown Savannah. The event gathered local business owners, entertainment executives, and creatives along with legislators and government officials to learn more about the Creative Economy on Georgia’s Coast.

Celebrations began Friday evening, at the Savannah Film Alliance Honors Gala hosted at Victory North. The red carpet was rolled out for local cast, crew, and creatives. Hosted by award winning actor and comedian, Steven Michael Quezada (Breaking Bad, The New Mexican).

The following morning, The Alida Hotel opened the doors of its Harper Gallery & Lost Square to welcome attendees of the Georgia Unscripted roadshow. The event was presented locally by the Bowen Schmidt Entertainment Attorneys, Coastal Entertainment Alliance, Sapelo Insurance, United Rentals Reliable On-site Services, Security Associates of Coastal Georgia, and Warner Set Construction with premiere partners FilmHedge, PhilanthroFilms, South Georgia Studios, Assembly Studios, Brasfield Gorrie, ICP, Trilith Studios, and Yancey Entertainment.

“Savannah has been a shining light for many years in Georgia for filmmakers and creatives,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment. “The Savannah Film Alliance Honors Gala kicked off the celebration of creatives in the region, honoring dedicated and talented crew who have worked decades to make Savannah and the coast a premiere location for worldwide productions.”

The purpose of the 9 roadshow events is to highlight Georgia’s Creative Economy and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community. The Savannah event included comments from:

Lee Cuthbert, Location Specialist at the Georgia Film & Entertainment Office

Bert Brantley, President, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce

Jeff Hewitt, SVP, Visit Savannah

Walker Dalton, Executive Director Savannah Film Commission

Charles Bowen, Bowen-Schmidt Entertainment Attorneys

Matt Campbell, President and Executive Director of the Coastal Entertainment Alliance

Lisa Ferrell, Professor at Creative Media Industries Institute, Georgia State University

David Sutherland, Senior Lecturer, University of Georgia

Scott Votaw, Executive Director of the Georgia Film Academy

Companies supporting the roadshow include Apache Rental Group, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Barrow Group, Barbizon Lighting, Cinelease Studios, City National Bank, Cofer Brothers, Cabretta Capital, Classic Tents, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, GSB Architects, FitzHenry Films, Flat Rock Studio, Gateway 85 CID, Ghost Gaming, Greenspoon Marder LLP, Moonshine Post Production, PC&E, Reel Supplies, Skillshot, and Sonesta Hotels.

“We are honored to have so much support and participation from our state’s legislative body and local government officials,” said Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President, Georgia Entertainment. “These events allow creative professionals and policy makers to network and learn in a very special environment, by immersing them in the local creative scene.” The communities for this year’s roadshow are North Fulton/Forsyth County, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Cobb County, Rome, Savannah, Warner Robins/Macon, and Valdosta.

Georgia Entertainment recognized elected legislators and local officials including Rep. Ron Stephens, Rep. Ann Allan Westbrook, Rep. Carl Gilliard, Senator Derek Mallow, and Rep. Edna Jackson.

Other organizations supporting the roadshow include Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Motion Picture Association, Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Matters, Coastal Entertainment Alliance, Entertainment Tourism Alliance and Georgia CEO.

The next Georgia Unscripted event will be held January 26 in Valdosta For more information about supporting the events, contact us.

Video & Photo Credit: Rosa Waite, Georgia Entertainment