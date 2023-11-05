Savannah ‘Georgia Unscripted’ Event to Highlight Coastal Georgia’s Creative Economy

The Georgia Unscripted Roadshow event’s next stop is on Georgia’s coast on November 18th. The event will be held at the Alida Hotel in the heart of Historic Savannah. The event will highlight entertainment opportunities in the region with a focus on workforce development and local businesses participating in the growth of the creative economy.

“Savannah has been a shining light for many years in Georgia for filmmakers and creatives,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment. “Combined with tourism, Hyundai and other growth, the region has one of the most balanced and multilayered economies in the state.” The event is timed to follow the Savannah Film Alliance Honors Gala slated for the evening of November 17th.

For this event, Georgia Entertainment has partnered with the Savannah Regional Film Commission, Savannah Film Alliance and the Coastal Entertainment Alliance. The purpose of the roadshow events is to highlight Georgia’s creative economy and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community. This will be the sixth stop on the roadshow. (RSVP HERE.)

This special combined event is presented by the Alida Hotel, FilmHedge, PhilanthroFilms, and South Georgia Studios along with Bowen Schmidt Entertainment Attorneys, Assembly Studios, Brasfield Gorrie, ICP, Trilith Studios, and Yancey Entertainment.

“This will be our first morning event,” said Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President of Georgia Entertainment. “With the Savannah Film Alliance Honors Gala the evening before, it’s the perfect time to continue the celebration with locals the following morning.”

The agenda focuses on education and workforce development, local private/public collaboration and select businesses participating in the growth of the creative economy.

Companies supporting the combined event include Apache Rental Group, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Barrow Group, Cinelease Studios, City National Bank, Cabretta Capital, Classic Tents, GSB Architects, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, Georgia Matters, FitzHenry Films, Flat Rock Studio, Gateway 85 CID, Ghost Gaming, Greenspoon Marder LLP, Moonshine Post Production, PC&E, Reel Supplies, and Skillshot.

“We are honored to collaborate with organizations like these to highlight each of these communities and share the incredible success stories of local businesses and professionals working in the film and entertainment industries in Georgia,” concluded Moyet.

Other organizations promoting and partnering with the roadshow include the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Coastal Entertainment Alliance, Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia, Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Motion Picture Association, Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance, and Georgia CEO.

To receive more information or to support the Georgia Entertainment events, contact us.

RSVP Today.