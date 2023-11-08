Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 Announced, Right in the Middle of ‘Games Week Georgia’

Rescuing Hope named as honorary nonprofit

Georgia Entertainment today announced the date and location of their Signature Georgia Entertainment 100. The event will take place on December 14th at Skillshot Media inside the immaculate Atrium lobby in Uptown Buckhead. The special invite only affair is timed to land in the middle of ‘Games Week Georgia’ and takes place the evening before DreamHack kicks off.

“Our 100 events are special for many reasons and this one is certainly going to be an evening to remember,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment. “Together with our partners, we have worked extremely hard this year to highlight Georgia’s Creative Economy including film, music, gaming/esports and other areas of the entertainment industry. Capping off the year and having the 100 just before the 2024 legislative session, in the middle of Games Week Georgia, and the night before 40,000 people descend on the state for DreamHack – it could not be any better.”

The highly curated VIP event will host 500 of the entertainment industry’s leading professionals including elected legislators, government officials and partners of Georgia Entertainment. Invites are being shared with partners. (Request an invitation.)

The honorary nonprofit for the evening is Rescuing Hope, an organization on the frontlines of battling human and sex trafficking in Georgia and around the world. A partner with First Lady Marty Kemp’s GRACE Commission, the organization works to enlighten, educate and empower around this horrible reality in society.

“Susan Norris and her team at Rescuing Hope have done so much to educate potential victims, first responders and others while helping to empower and advocate for survivors,” said Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President of Georgia Entertainment. “Georgia’s entertainment industry is already working closely with those committed to this cause. We are excited to highlight the efforts of Rescuing Hope and to share ways all creatives can stand and support the fight to end human trafficking.”

“Georgia leads the nation with high performance educational initiatives, award winning workforce development programs and growth in the Creative Economy,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Skillshot Media. “Together with Georgia Entertainment, we look forward to bringing leading esports, gaming, film, arts, and music professionals together during Games Week Georgia.”

Games Week Georgia will encompass a week of activities and events to celebrate all aspects of the gaming and esports industry in Georgia, December 11-17, 2023. “Gaming is quietly the largest segment of the $2 trillion global entertainment industry,” continued Todd Harris. “Games Week Georgia celebrates the gaming and esports industry, bringing together gaming leaders and experts from around the world alongside a week of consumer events, culminating in one of North America’s largest gaming festivals — DreamHack Atlanta.”

“We are extremely grateful to be part of the Georgia Entertainment 100 event aligned with Games Week Georgia,” said Susan Norris, Founder of Rescuing Hope. “Georgia is uniquely positioned to make a difference in human trafficking awareness and prevention. We look forward to engaging even more with industry influencers at the event and afterwards.”

More details will be released soon including special VIP guests, agenda and partners of the event. Request an invite or contact us for more information about supporting this event.