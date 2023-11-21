Sounds of the South: Exploring the Evolving Music Scene of Atlanta, Georgia

When it comes to the USA’s music capitals, Atlanta might seem an unusual choice. Despite being embedded in the Deep South and sharing the same embryonic musical legacies of blues, gospel, hip-hop and country as neighboring Tennessee, Atlanta is a city that has often been overshadowed by its more iconic cousins, Memphis and Nashville.

Yet for those in the know, the Georgia capital’s music scene has a quiet confidence, earned through its festivals, museums and record stores, much of it paying tribute to the city’s rich hip-hop tradition while continuing to attract a wide range of homegrown and outside talent across many genres. It also has some unique venues, including a converted Baptist church. Here are a few tasters. See more here.