‘Superman: Legacy’ with a new Superman to shoot in metro Atlanta in 2024

The DC Studios movie “Superman: Legacy” will begin production in March 2024 at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville.

The movie was originally scheduled to start in January, but the combo writers and actors strikes pushed back the schedule. The writers strike ended in September, and the actors union came to an agreement with the producers earlier this month.

The members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union still have to vote on the new three-year contract, but for now the union is allowing actors to act in films and TV shows run by the major studios.

To read more, visit The Spokesman-Review.