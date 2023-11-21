Target and Disney Host Red Carpet Screenings of ‘Wish” For Make-A-Wish Families Across the U.S.

To celebrate the decades-long relationship between Disney & Make-A-Wish – as well as the November 22 release of “Wish” – fans across the country are invited to Wish Together and discover all the ways we can help foster life-changing wish granting for children with critical illness through Make-A-Wish. Goals of the program include:

Drive positive awareness around the release of “Wish” in theaters.

Raise awareness of and generate support for Make-A-Wish.

Highlight the more than 40-year relationship between Disney and Make-A-Wish.

Unlock new funds for Make-A-Wish through a Disney donation tied to a sweepstakes and other campaign activations.

Target has joined the “Wish Together” campaign, which celebrates Disney’s decades-long relationship with Make-A-Wish and invites fans to join them to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Target will celebrate Make-A-Wish alumni, families, volunteers, and community members by welcoming them to one of five early screenings of Wish on November 18 across the U.S.

Disney “Wish” products are now available at Target including an exclusive soundtrack vinyl, toys and more.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish” is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (“Raya and the Last Dragon”), and produced by Peter Del Vecho (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (“Encanto”). With a screenplay by Jennifer Lee (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Allison Moore (“Night Sky,” “Manhunt”), original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy- winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus original score by composer Dave Metzger, “Wish” opens only in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023.