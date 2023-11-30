Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” Coming to Streaming in December With Three Extra Songs

Taylor Swift is giving Swifties a birthday gift—on her birthday—because the superstar is a giver. Swift announced that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film will be released for streaming on December 13, and it will include three new songs that weren’t captured in the film’s theatrical release—”Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer,” and “Long Live.”

Swift took to her social media accounts to reveal the news the morning after she performed the final date of her world-conquering tour in Brazil.

The streamers with logos on Swift’s website where you can stream the film are currently Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, and Xfinity.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour documents her historic tour in pointillist fashion, running a meaty two hours and 48 minutes (now longer, with the added songs), giving her legion of Swifties the kind of backstage access most could only dream of.

“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour,” Swift wrote an Instagram post when the film was released in theaters. “And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together.” At the world premiere of the film at the Grove in Los Angeles on October 11, she said made sure fans knew how much the film was about them. “I think that you’ll see that you’re absolutely a main character in the film because it was your magic and your attention to detail and your sense of humor and the ways that you lean into what I’m doing and the music I create.”

Courtesy The Credits