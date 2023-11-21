The creator economy is a $250 billion industry and it’s here to stay

The “creator economy” emerged with the rise of social-media stars like YouTubers and Instagram influencers, and describes the entire business ecosystem that has grown around them.

Since its inception — which tech reporter Taylor Lorenz dates back to the mid-2000s in her new book “Extremely Online” — the industry has grown from early-day fashion and lifestyle influencers who promoted products, to creators across a wide range of niches like personal finance, gaming, and travel, many earning a substantial living.

And it’s not just creators themselves who are cashing in.

There’s also a range of professionals who work for creators, like agents, managers, assistants, or video editors, as well as startup founders and tech execs who have built platforms and companies to help creators make money and build audiences.

