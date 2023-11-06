The State of Esports in Georgia: Brawlhalla World Championship, DreamHack, and More Competitions with Major Prize Pools in ATL

The State of Esports Update: This week’s episode covers the recap of the MTN DEW Real Change Challenge Ultimate Game – a month long competition held in the Skillshot Atrium. It also previews the Brawlhalla World Championship (a competition with a $250,000 prize pool) as well as BLAST Rainbow 6 Major (the last Major of 2023) and the highly anticipated DreamHack event in December.

