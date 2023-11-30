VSU to have a collaboration with the Georgia Film Academy

Following the VSU mass media student groups’ trip to Trilith Studios in Atlanta, VSU has finally gotten the opportunity to have a collaboration with the Georgia Film Academy.

Georgia Film Academy has partnered with multiple schools in the University System of Georgia, including University of Georgia, Kennesaw State University, Georgia State University, and many more.

Before the collaboration officially takes place, there is still a lot of progress to be made to ensure that the mass media students are well prepared and are just as experienced as those at GFA.

Georgia Film Academy provides courses such as film and television production and post-production, Digital entertainment, game development, costume design, and other classes that could advance the curriculum in the mass media program. See more here.