WABE Studios to Premiere Thanksgiving Day Special of SOUNDS LIKE ATL Featuring Spelman Glee Club

WABE, Atlanta’s choice for PBS and NPR, will premiere a new Thanksgiving family tradition with a special SOUNDS LIKE ATL concert film featuring the world-renowned Spelman College Glee Club. The 90-minute original episode, produced by WABE Studios, airs Thanksgiving Day–Thursday, November 23–at 8 p.m., with an encore at 9:30 p.m., on WABE TV (PBS/Ch. 30) and streaming on wabe.org. WABE’s acclaimed music series SOUNDS LIKE ATL will return for its second season on January 27, 2024.

View the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOz4h7n31-s.

Since 1924, the Spelman College Glee Club has enhanced the choral performance genre with its unique sound, ranging from classic choral arrangements to Funk-inspired Negro spirituals. The group’s performances incorporate dance, drums, rap, pianos, and electric guitars. The Club has appeared on national and international stages, from the White House to European concert halls. For the special episode, the Glee Club performed a collection of these songs in a wildflower meadow at the Art Farm at Serenbe for the final performance of the club’s 2022/23 tour.

The film also includes interviews with the Glee Club’s long-time director, Dr. Kevin Johnson, as well as several student performers, exploring the meaning behind the music, the importance of the Negro Spiritual tradition, and the deep connections of the Spelman College community.