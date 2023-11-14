Warner Bros. Strikes Multi-Year Co-Financing Deal With Atlanta’s Domain Capital Group

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group and Domain Capital Group, a private investment services firm, announced today a co-financing agreement that will span multiple years over the course of the deal, and reflects Warner Bros. expanded focus of theatrical films as the company continues to grow its diverse slate of movies across every genre for audiences across the globe. The new arrangement started with the worldwide box office success of Barbie and looks to continue with the studio’s major tentpoles to close out the year with the releases of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Wonka and The Color Purple.

In 2022, Domain announced the closing of more than $700 million of equity commitments for an entertainment fund and co-investment vehicle focused on film, television, and music, with an allocation for other related investment opportunities. Domain most recently announced a partnership with Sony Music Publishing to acquire the existing and future song rights of multi-award-winning songwriter Ashley Gorley.

Said Mike De Luca and Pamela Abdy, Co-Chairs & CEOs, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, “We are pleased to have this co-financing agreement with Domain Capital in place given their deep knowledge of the entertainment space, and as we continue to build on the studio’s 100-year commitment to theatrical releases.”

Said Pete Chiappetta, Managing Director Media, Entertainment & Technology at Domain Capital Group, “We are honored to be working with a world-class studio partner in Warner Bros. and excited to participate in furthering their long track record of creating premium theatrical content. We believe this long-term relationship, and the ultimate library that it creates, will further our investment strategy within media, entertainment and technology”.

Paul Neinstein, thru Project X Entertainment, acted as an advisor on the deal with the firms Cataldo Law and Sklar Kirsh providing legal counsel.