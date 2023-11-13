Weekend Box Office Results: A Not-So Marvelous Opening Weekend

Disney/Marvel’s The Marvels has come in with the lowest start ever for a Disney MCU title worldwide and internationally. The $110.3M global launch estimate includes $63.3M from the international box office in 51 material markets, and $47M from domestic.

There’s some not so bad news in that The Marvels opened No. 1 in all material markets (although Universal is calling Five Nights at Freddy’s higher in admissions in its France opening, including and excluding previews, and outside local fare – ie India has a big movie this weekend in Tiger 3 which is on a different rollout plan).

China, as expected, came in really low. It’s curious that there is still no Maoyan audience score, but the Douban critics thrashing (5.4) is clearly not helping. Nevertheless, the market was tops for The Marvels with $11.7M for the launch, followed by the UK ($4.3M), Indonesia ($3.7M), Korea ($3.5M) and France ($3.1M).

To continue reading, visit Deadline.