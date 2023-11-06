Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Leads While ‘Priscilla’ Opens at $19.4M

Universal and Blumhouse’s horror hit Five Nights at Freddy’s led a frightfully slow frame at the domestic box office amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Originally, Denis Villeneuve’s high-profile tentpole Dune: Part Two was set to open this weekend, but the movie fled to 2024 because of the actors strike prohibition on stars doing any promotion. Legendary Pictures, home of the Dune franchise, believes the sequel’s cast — including Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet — is integral to the movie’s success.

Domestic ticket sales for all films are expected to come in at around $64 million for the weekend, one of the lowest showings of the year so far.

