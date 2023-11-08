What Hollywood Thinks of Georgia: Chris Brearton of MGM – Amazon’s Prime Video and Studios

Chris Brearton was in Georgia last night as part of UGA’s Terry College of Business Alumni Spotlight Series. Brearton oversees MGM’s unscripted TV, the MGM+ streaming service and also holds the role of VP of corporate strategy for Amazon’s Prime Video and Studios.

During his remarks he relayed his experience in the development of an internationally acclaimed Entertainment, Sports, and Media practice focused on mergers and acquisitions, strategic joint ventures, complex financing transactions, media rights licensing, and overall business and operational counseling, bringing MGM out of bankruptcy and merging with Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

He emphasized the need for the film industry to better manage IP and understand the value content creators bring to the development of unique and valued products. When asked what Hollywood thought of the burgeoning Georgia’s film industry, he acknowledged the progress and value of the state in entertainment noting that “Hollywood could not recreate what is happening in Georgia in California today.”

Brearton highlighted the experienced “below the line” crew in Georgia, relative ease to produce in the Peach state and gave a nod to the Georgia Film Tax Incentive program for facilitating talent development and attracting large budget productions.

Chris Brearton received a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of Georgia and a Doctor of Law from the University of Virginia. He and his family live in Beverly Hills. Contributing columnist, David Sutherland, Senior Lecturer, University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business attended the event. (pictured)