Xbox Names First Women President, Sarah Bond, In Historic Announcement

A Watershed Moment for the Blerd CommunityIn a game-changing move for the gaming industry, Microsoft appointed Sarah Bond as President of Xbox, making her the first woman to hold this prominent position in Xbox’s 22-year existence. This historic achievement is noteworthy not only for the gaming world, but also for the Blerd (Black Nerd) community, as Bond proudly identifies as a Blerd and exemplifies the values of diversity and inclusion.

Sarah Bond’s rise to the top has been nothing short of extraordinary. Bond’s climb through the ranks of Microsoft has been a testament to her devotion and leadership talents, with a background in finance and a genuine passion for the gaming business. She joined Microsoft in 2002 and steadily rose through the ranks, holding numerous positions and making major contributions to the company’s success throughout the years.

Sarah Bond’s contribution to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard was one of her most notable successes. This big agreement, announced in early 2022, shocked the gaming world, but it also demonstrated Bond’s ability to negotiate challenging circumstances. Her contributions to the acquisition were critical in closing the deal and solidifying her position as a major player in the gaming industry.

