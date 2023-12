Actor Jeff Harding stopped by the Georgia Entertainment Unscripted Roadshow in Savannah to talk about the post-strike entertainment industry. He echoes the rest of the film and television community – they are ready to get back to work. Harding has seen first-hand how film can shape a city like Savannah and is encouraged by the growth that continues to happen in the coastal region.

