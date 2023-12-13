After Years of Resisting, Netflix Releases Viewing Statistics for Nearly All Titles

Creators rejoice: Netflix is finally revealing viewership statistics on nearly all of its shows and movies.

Netflix released its first “What We Watched” report Tuesday, which ranks almost all of its shows and movies by amount of hours viewed over the past six months. Netflix will release updated reports every six months, the company said.

Netflix has long had a reputation for lack of transparency about the popularity of its shows and movies. This has led to some distrust in the creator community, co-CEO Ted Sarandos acknowledged during a conference call with reporters Tuesday. Netflix kept its viewership data private as it built its business so it could experiment while not giving away data to potential competitors, Sarandos said.

