Athens Film Vertical Initiative: Film Makers’ Roundtable

With a focus on linking film makers in one community to film makers in another community, the Athens Film Vertical Initiative (AFVI) hosted Atlanta’s Sheri Winkelmann of Rebel Heart Films and Andrei Leon, Artisan Haus Real Estate and film producer, to meet with film makers in Athens, Georgia. David Sutherland, Founder of AFVI said, “The intent of these Roundtables is to introduce local filmmakers to filmmakers outside of Athens in an intimate setting to extend ideas and contacts.”

Chris Hines, Producer and Director at Limesoda Films in Athens said, “We were able to connect Winklemann’s project with contacts for name talent and learn about Leon’s very cool homegrown Georgia project about the dramatic history of art in Georgia.” The two-hour lunch at The National gave these film folk a chance to speak deeply about their work and probe each other’s thoughts. “Like jazz,” said Leon, a jazz aficionado, “we were able to take someone’s line and play off it. A very creative and constructive conversation!”

Winkelmann, who had never been to Athens, has a project that is a rural southern comedy, perfect to be shot in the Athens area. “I have backers for the project, but they want me to film in California. A rural southern story should be shot in a rural southern community.” The Roundtable gave her contacts to help make that happen.

Matthew Perkins of The Best Story Productions found the gathering highly useful. “Athens has evolved into a filmmaker hub, where creators thrive, drawing inspiration from a supportive community.” Now that community is being expanded. Dugan Bridges of F7 Film Distillery added, “This was a good way to see what other film communities are doing around the state and potentially participate in each other’s projects!”

“We hope to further connect,” said Sutherland. “We have extended an invitation to the Rome, Georgia film community for our next Roundtable. And I hope other communities will invite us at some point!”

Pictured from left to right:

Chris Hines, Limesoda Productions

Dugan Bridges, F7 Film Distillery

Andrei Leon, Artisan Haus Real Estate

Sarah Sutherland, Producer

Matthew Perkins, The Best Story Productions

Sheri Winkelmann, Rebel Heart Films

David Sutherland, UGA and Founder, Athens Film Vertical Initiative