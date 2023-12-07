Atlanta To Host Opening Match of Copa América USA 2024, the Top National Team Competition In South America

CONMEBOL, the South American Football Confederation, announced on Monday that the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United, will be the venue for the opening match of the Copa América 2024, to be held in the United States.

The opening match is scheduled for June 20 next summer, marking the start of the 48th edition of the world’s oldest soccer competition for National Teams.

So far, as is customary, the 10 South American national teams that are affiliated to CONMEBOL will participate in the Copa América next year. On behalf of CONCACAF, six national teams will join the competition for a total of 16 teams. The qualified teams from CONCACAF will be determined based on the CONCACAF Nations League 2023-2024.

Argentina is the current Copa América champion, having secured their fifteenth title in 2021 at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracanã Stadium, defeating Brazil 1-0 in the final with a goal from Ángel di María. Argentina also enters the tournament as the current FIFA World Cup champion, in which Atlanta United’s midfielder, Thiago Almada, participated, becoming the first active MLS player to become world champion.

Argentina and Uruguay share a record of 15 Copa América titles, followed by Brazil with nine. Paraguay, Chile, and Peru have each won the tournament twice, while Colombia and Bolivia have each won it once.

The Copa América USA 2024 will take place from June 20 to July 14. It will be the second time the tournament is held in the United States, following the 2016 centennial edition, Copa América Centenario, won by Chile.