Audit: Film Incentive Induces Substantial Economic Activity in Georgia

An audit prepared by the Georgia State University Fiscal Research Center says the Georgia FTC (Film Tax Credit) induces substantial economic activity in Georgia. The report also suggests that alternative uses for the more than $1 billion in annual credits could be better utilized but does not cite any evidence or consider empirical data to the contrary.

Research conducted and facilitated by other organizations find an enormous benefit to Georgians in terms of job creation and opportunities for the state. The incentive has created a vibrant creative economy spreading beyond the scope of the audit findings that include game development, music, and the arts.

“While the incentive targets film production spending, the goal and indeed the results clearly show that the Film Tax Credit has spurred tremendous growth in all areas of the state’s creative industries,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment. “It’s the right stance for the state. We are years ahead of other states as we continue to move toward being the world leader in this coming creative boom.”

The report says. “It is also the largest tax expenditure among Georgia’s economic development incentives. Consistent with studies of other state film tax incentives programs, the state of Georgia loses money.” The audit comes after a review was performed by Georgia House and Senate legislators. Findings from the review are expected soon.

“I am very hopeful that legislators will take a broad view of the audit and match it with other data,” continued Davidson. “The reality is that billions have been invested by Georgians to stand up an industry that has helped the state power through slow growth periods that have derailed other states in years past. We have a balanced, multilayered economy – prepared for the careers young Georgians want today and will demand tomorrow and into the future.”