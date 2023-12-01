Brian Robinson: ‘Keep the Film Tax Credit’

Fans of Netflix’s Ozark know about the dramatic performances of stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in the thrilling series. They’ve probably never heard of Mike Neal, a small businessman in Savannah, but they’ve enjoyed his work too.

As a marine coordinator whose company supplies boats, underwater camera operators and water-safety guidance, Neal took a Savannah River paddleboat that wasn’t in use, converted it into a casino in a matter of days and then blew it up for a scene in Ozark’s third season.