CEO of Story Mill Entertainment John Mock: ‘Capital Expenditure for the Return On Film Is Fantastic’

CEO of Story Mill Entertainment John Mock met with Georgia Entertainment in Columbus to discuss what makes the city a perfect hub for the arts. Mock praises the creative community for its positive impact on the local economy and states how Columbus is the perfect place for the arts to grow. Columbus has existing resources like the Georgia Film Academy and Springer Opera House. It also boasts a talented pool of locals, as well as soldiers exiting nearby Fort Moore who are interested in joining the creative workforce. Mock points out that, “What’s great about entertainment is its scalability. Films lift the entire economy with jobs that pay well, workers moving to the city, and tourism growing in the community.”

To be included in our interviews and videos please contact us here.