Columbus Game Master Chris Poirier Talks Gaming In the Local Community

Columbus Game Master and Business-Owner Chris Poirier chatted with Georgia Entertainment before the Unscripted Roadshow in Columbus to share his insights into the local gaming scene. In his interview, Poirier discusses his non-profit, Columbus Got Game, as well as a new for-profit business Bytes and Brews. Poirier is integral in running the non-profit, which provides free and open to the public play space for a variety of gamers, while the “barcade,” Bytes and Brews, aims to expand the gaming community in Columbus. Poirier also details his vision to grow the future of gaming and explains how games fit into the larger ecosystem of entertainment.

