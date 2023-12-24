Craig Jones, Georgia-Pacific, Bem Joiner to receive Central Atlanta Progress Awards

ABOUT THE EVENT

The Annual Meeting & Awards Celebration is CAP & ADID’s flagship event that honors the people, places, and businesses shaping Downtown’s exciting growth. There’s no better opportunity to influence and inspire clients, meet new contacts, and stay informed on what’s happening in the heart of the city.

AWARD WINNERS

Each year, Central Atlanta Progress (CAP) and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) give three prestigious awards to leaders who have had an impact on Downtown Atlanta in many ways.

Dan & Tally Sweat Award: Designed to honor former CAP President Dan Sweat’s legacy and accomplishments, this award was renamed in 2020 to also acknowledge the accomplishments of Tally Sweat, and is given to those who have become quiet, effective leaders beyond the scope of their positions in the community. Each year, CAP selects an individual who, like the Sweats, demonstrates true leadership and advocates for “doing the right thing” for Downtown.

Craig Jones has been a leader in real estate development and civic engagement in Atlanta for more than 40 years. Beginning his career at King & Spalding, Craig soon harnessed his expertise to serve the Atlanta community, engaging with several nonprofits, including the historic Fox Theater, KIPP Schools, Central Atlanta Progress, and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District. He has served as Board Chair for ADID for twenty years and continues to advocate for Downtown Atlanta’s development and vibrancy.

Warner Bros. Discovery Community Leadership Award: This award, established in 2003, was designed to recognize those in our community who, as individual private citizens, step forward and do good work on Downtown’s behalf. Recipients of this award rarely ever show up on the normal radar screen in the corporate and organizational leadership world.

Bem Joiner, an Atlanta native, is the city’s premier creative culture curator and co-founder of the civic-minded creative consultancy and brand “Atlanta Influences Everything.” From growing up in the Historic West Side to creating partnerships with Atlanta and the City of Stockholm, Bem’s love for Atlanta has led him to become a pioneer in cultural activation and celebration. Bem is beyond passionate about the city of Atlanta and its growth and continues giving back through a variety of grassroots initiatives.

Marcus Downtown Economic Impact Award: Created in 2008 and renamed in 2016 to honor Bernie Marcus for his contributions to Downtown, the Marcus Downtown Economic Impact Award recognizes an individual, company, or project that has stimulated revitalization efforts that strengthen and advance Downtown at large.

Georgia-Pacific was founded in 1927 as the Georgia Hardwood Lumber Company, and has long been an advocate for environmental, social, and governance initiatives. Georgia-Pacific Center, the company’s corporate headquarters in Downtown Atlanta, was built in 1982 on the site of Loew’s Grand Theatre, where Gone with the Wind premiered in 1939. At its 90th anniversary in 2017, Georgia-Pacific was one of the world’s leading manufacturers of consumer products, building products, packaging, and pulp with tens of thousands of employees across the globe, including 7,500 in Georgia.

ADID Awards: Each year at the event, ADID presents four awards: Ambassador of the Year, Clean Team Member of the Year, Outreach Team Member of the Year, and Atlanta Police Department Zone 5 Officer of the Year. Our 2024 winners are listed below.

Ambassador of the Year | Lorne Coleman

Lorne has consistently represented our Ambassador Force with excellence in various capacities. His participation in multiple meetings, including city-wide pre-events, primary site visits, and public safety pre-events for major conventions and conferences, has been invaluable. Lorne’s networking skills with our ADID Public Safety Partners and Stakeholders have been highly effective, showcasing his commitment to fostering positive relationships.

Public Space Clean Employee of the Year| William Lawson

William has been an integral part of our Clean Team for over 14 years, demonstrating a remarkable commitment to his role. His dedication, teamwork, and strong work ethic have set a high standard for excellence within our organization. William consistently goes above and beyond the expectations of his role, taking great pride in his work and displaying outstanding leadership qualities.

Homeless Outreach Employee of the Year | Rodney Wolfe

Since joining ADID, Rodney has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to providing compassion and care to our unhoused neighbors within the District. His dedication and focus on making a positive impact have not gone unnoticed.

Atlanta Police Department Zone 5 Officer of the Year | To Be Announced