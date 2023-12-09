Details: Georgia Entertainment 100 at Games Week Georgia

SCHEDULE OF GEORGIA GAMES WEEK ACTIVITIES

GAMING PANEL & SCREENING* | PLAZA THEATRE | MON, DEC 11

GIRLGAMER ATLANTA | SKILLSHOT MEDIA ATRIUM | DEC 13

ESPORTS SUMMIT | SKILLSHOT MEDIA ATRIUM | DEC 14

VIP INDUSTRY MIXER | SKILLSHOT ATRIUM | DEC 14, 6PM

SIEGE | GEORGIA WORLD CONGRESS CENTER | DEC 14-17

DREAMHACK ATLANTA | GEORGIA WORLD CONGRESS CENTER | DEC 15-17

As global esports has exploded, Georgia (and Atlanta) is often called the nation’s esports capital by some enthusiasts, including the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD). According to the GDEcD, digital entertainment is a $550 million industry in the state, responsible for more than 12,000 direct and indirect jobs.

“Gaming is quietly the largest segment of the $2 trillion global entertainment industry,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Skillshot Media. “Games Week Georgia celebrates the gaming and esports industry, bringing together gaming leaders and experts from around the world alongside a week of consumer events, culminating in one of North America’s largest gaming festivals — DreamHack Atlanta.”

About the Signature Georgia Entertainment 100

Since our launch in 2016, the Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 events have been known to draw out the who’s who of film, music and entertainment in Georgia and beyond. Elected legislators, directors, producers, studio owners and other influencers in Georgia’s Creative Economy network in a very unique environment. The invite only event is for partners, legislators and those deeply vested in the policy and economics of Georgia’s creative industries.

The Georgia Entertainment 100 is presented in partnership with Skillshot, along with AME Institute, Cobb Travel & Tourism, GreenbergTraurig, South Georgia Studios, Hanna Brothers, Brasfield Gorrie, ICP, Reel Supplies, Arnall Golden Gregory LLP, TPC, Crafty Apes, and Yancey Entertainment. The after party event at The Preserve in Buckhead is presented by Film Quality Services.

Other companies supporting the 100 include Sapelo Insurance, Discover Dunwoody, Tess Hammock, Ambient Studios, IVB Media, Blue Trail Production, Classic Tents & Events, GSB Architects, Ghost Gaming, Georgia Matters, Moonshine Post Production, Sonesta Hotels, All Access Staging, First Horizons, Barbizon, RiseImpact, PhilanthroFilms, Cofer Brothers, United Rentals, Laser Stream Media and Security Associates of Georgia.

Organizations collaborating with our events 100 include Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Coastal Entertainment Alliance, Entertainment Alliance of Georgia, Motion Picture Association, Georgia Game Developers Association, and Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance.

To support the event or receive further information, please contact us here.

