Details: Georgia Entertainment 100 at Games Week Georgia

Games Week Georgia
has released additional details of a week of activities and events taking place to celebrate all aspects of the gaming and esports industry in Georgia, December 11-17, 2023.
In the middle of Games Week Georgia, the Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 event takes place at Skillshot
inside the Atrium at Uptown Buckhead. The invite only networking event is at capacity and includes over 500 top entertainment executives, elected legislators, government officials and influencers from Georgia and beyond.
Event Highlights Include:
- Attendees will receive the first copies of The Creative Economy Journal.
- Guests will receive special passes to DreamHack starting the next day.
- Comments from Pat Wilson, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development
- Special video message to our attendees from Governor Brian Kemp with a special introduction from First Lady Marty Kemp of Susan Norris and Rescuing Hope. Rescuing Hope is the highlighted nonprofit for the evening.
- Inaugural Presentation of the 2023 Georgia Creative Champion.
- Guests will gather at The Preserve for additional networking presented by Film Quality Services.
- The following morning, VIP guests will gather for a special breakfast networking program at the JW Marriott.
SCHEDULE OF GEORGIA GAMES WEEK ACTIVITIES
GAMING PANEL & SCREENING* | PLAZA THEATRE | MON, DEC 11
“THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE” (Panel, Details and Tickets HERE
)
GIRLGAMER ATLANTA | SKILLSHOT MEDIA ATRIUM | DEC 13
Celebrating women’s competitiveness in esports and engaging young women in STEM/STEAM. The top four professional teams will compete in Rocket League onsite. The winning team will represent the USA at the GIRLGAMER International Finals in 2024. A limited number of FREE tickets are available for students as part of school field trips. More details HERE
.
ESPORTS SUMMIT | SKILLSHOT MEDIA ATRIUM | DEC 14
The annual Esport Summit
will take place, punctuating the thriving esports industry in Georgia and beyond. Esports Summit provides global business leaders and educators a comprehensive view of the entire esports ecosystem, including networking opportunities, presentations from industry leaders, and workshops with some of the largest names in the esports and scholastic esports industry. Esports Summit tickets include a FREE 3-day pass to attend DreamHack Atlanta (Dec 15-17). More details HERE
.
VIP INDUSTRY MIXER | SKILLSHOT ATRIUM | DEC 14, 6PM
The Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 creative industry mixer will host the who’s who of film, music, gaming and broadcast around the theme of the state’s thriving Creative Economy. Including directors, producers, and studio executives across film, gaming, music & esports, the invite-only gathering is also an opportunity to honor elected political leaders and government officials to recognize their role facilitating Georgia’s Creative Economy. (At capacity, contact us
for information.)
SIEGE | GEORGIA WORLD CONGRESS CENTER | DEC 14-17
This year, the annual SIEGE conference will take place as part of DreamHack Atlanta. SIEGE is the largest professional game development conference in the South to learn about game art, audio, business, design, esports, programming, VR and more. The event will also include a college fair
for high school students interested in the Gaming industry on Thursday, December 14. SIEGE tickets include access to DreamHack Atlanta. Full details are available HERE
.
DREAMHACK ATLANTA | GEORGIA WORLD CONGRESS CENTER | DEC 15-17
DreamHack
, an international gaming lifestyle festival and ESL FACEIT Group brand, is returning to Atlanta for the fifth edition of its immersive, gaming lifestyle experience where the community comes to life. The festival weekends feature everything gaming under one roof as attendees experience professional esports tournaments, amateur and varsity gaming tournaments, world-famous bring-your-own-computer (BYOC) LAN party, cosplay championship, panels, art, activities, expo, screenings, and more. Tickets are available now at dreamhack.com/atlanta/tickets
.
“Gaming is quietly the largest segment of the $2 trillion global entertainment industry,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Skillshot Media. “Games Week Georgia celebrates the gaming and esports industry, bringing together gaming leaders and experts from around the world alongside a week of consumer events, culminating in one of North America’s largest gaming festivals — DreamHack Atlanta.”
As global esports has exploded, Georgia (and Atlanta) is often called the nation’s esports capital by some enthusiasts, including the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD). According to the GDEcD, digital entertainment is a $550 million industry in the state, responsible for more than 12,000 direct and indirect jobs.
About the Signature Georgia Entertainment 100
Since our launch in 2016, the Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 events have been known to draw out the who’s who of film, music and entertainment in Georgia and beyond. Elected legislators, directors, producers, studio owners and other influencers in Georgia’s Creative Economy network in a very unique environment. The invite only event is for partners, legislators and those deeply vested in the policy and economics of Georgia’s creative industries.
The Georgia Entertainment 100 is presented in partnership with Skillshot, along with AME Institute, Cobb Travel & Tourism, GreenbergTraurig, South Georgia Studios, Hanna Brothers, Brasfield Gorrie, ICP, Reel Supplies, Arnall Golden Gregory LLP, TPC, Crafty Apes, and Yancey Entertainment. The after party event at The Preserve in Buckhead is presented by Film Quality Services.
Other companies supporting the 100 include Sapelo Insurance, Discover Dunwoody, Tess Hammock, Ambient Studios, IVB Media, Blue Trail Production, Classic Tents & Events, GSB Architects, Ghost Gaming, Georgia Matters, Moonshine Post Production, Sonesta Hotels, All Access Staging, First Horizons, Barbizon, RiseImpact, PhilanthroFilms, Cofer Brothers, United Rentals, Laser Stream Media and Security Associates of Georgia.
Organizations collaborating with our events 100 include Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Coastal Entertainment Alliance, Entertainment Alliance of Georgia, Motion Picture Association, Georgia Game Developers Association, and Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance.
To support the event or receive further information, please contact us here.
