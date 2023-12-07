DreamHack and T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Gaming Team Up for DreamHack Atlanta

DreamHack, an ESL FACEIT Group brand, and T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Gaming (NBG) will team up at DreamHack Atlanta to bring another element of activities as the Festival prepares to return to Atlanta for the fifth edition of its immersive, gaming lifestyle experience. The Festival weekend will be the culmination of Games Week Georgia, and will feature everything gaming under one roof as attendees experience professional esports tournaments, amateur and varsity gaming tournaments, world-famous bring-your-own-computer (BYOC) LAN party, cosplay championship, panels, art, activities, expo, screenings, and more. Tickets to DreamHack Atlanta are available here.

“All of us at DreamHack are excited to welcome T-Pain and Nappy Boy Gaming to DreamHack Atlanta,” said Guy Blomberg, Senior Director of DreamHack Festivals – Americas. “We want each DreamHack Festival to reflect the fabric of the cities they are in, so to have NBG part of DreamHack and Georgia Games Week certainly helps connect our Festival with this great city in a variety of ways. There’s so much talent and opportunity here, and we want to make sure everyone knows about it.”

“Having NBG at DreamHack is going to be a great experience,” said NBG member Big Cheese. “Catching up with old friends, meeting new friends, networking with companies, creating great memories and content, and having fun. We want people to leave DreamHack with something memorable.”

Hert Life added: “This is my first DreamHack with the Nappy Boy Gaming crew and I’m excited! I’ve heard about this event for years but never got the opportunity to check it out. I’m looking forward to playing some games with the team and hopefully find some automotive-based games in rotation, too! Considering I’ve never been, I don’t know what to expect so I’m going in with a very open mind.”

Brew agreed, saying: “NappyBoyGaming is excited to play a huge part in Dreamhack this year! For many of us, it’s our first DreamHack ever. After months of planning, I’m excited to finally experience it!”

NAPPY BOY GAMING ACTIVITIES AND EVENTS

MON, DEC 11 | PLAZA THEATRE | GAMING PANEL & SCREENING*

“THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE”

7:30pm — Panel: The Intersection of Gaming, Film & Music

• Big Cheese, Nappy Boy Gaming

• Christopher Escobar, Executive Director of Atlanta Film Festival / Owner of the Plaza and Tara Theatres

• Bob Carter, Voice Actor (Mortal Kombat, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, MultiVersus)

• Todd Harris, Skillshot / Atlanta Esports Alliance

8pm — Film Screening

The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

* Each ticket purchased to attend this event at the Plaza Theatre will also include either a free 3-day pass or a free 1-day family pass (2 adults, 4 kids) to attend DreamHack Atlanta. Tickets are $15 (plus tax) and are available at www.plazaatlanta.com/movie/dreamhack-the-super-mario-bros-movie.

There will be Toys for Tots x DreamHack donation bins at the Plaza Theatre and at DreamHack, as well as at partnered businesses and organizations throughout Metro Atlanta. People who attend the Plaza Theatre event are encouraged to bring a toy to donate.

FRI, DEC 15 | DREAMHACK ATLANTA | GEORGIA WORLD CONGRESS CENTER

• Time TBD — NBG Gaming Activation with Tyler 1

• 11:30am-2pm — NBG Live Streaming in Creator Hub

SAT, DEC 16 | DREAMHACK ATLANTA | GEORGIA WORLD CONGRESS CENTER

• 2pm — NBG and Toys for Tots to distribute toys to 50+ foster care families and kids on site at DreamHack Atlanta

• 4-6pm — NBG on Main Stage, Karaoke Competition

• 6-8pm — NBG in Creator Hub to compete in “Among Us”

SUN, DEC 17 | DREAMHACK ATLANTA | GEORGIA WORLD CONGRESS CENTER

• 10:30am-12pm — NBG competes with DreamHack attendees in Laser Tag

• 12-3pm — NBG competes in Dungeons & Dragons

• 3-6pm — NBG Meet & Greet

