DreamHack Atlanta Showcases Georgia’s Appetite for Games

By Adam Johnson, Georgia Entertainment

DreamHack Atlanta, held in the Georgia World Congress Center, showcases why Georgia is the destination for e-sports, cosplay, and indie developers. DreamHack is a massive-scale gaming and entertainment festival that was held here in Atlanta Georgia on December 15th-17th, 2023.

DreamHack is one of Georgia’s biggest scenes for video game competitions. As the Call of Duty Mobile Worlds Championship 2023 was held right here in Atlanta, it shows that Georgia is the place to be for tournaments and video games. From Smash Brothers Ultimate/Melee, Street Fighter, to Brawlhalla, Dreamhack brings the games for anyone to go head to head in any kind of tournament.

The Georgia Game Developer Association organizes the Indie Playground – a 3 day event at Dreamhack spotlighting Georgia’s indie video game developers and creators. Games ranging from roguelike shooters, puzzle strategy games, and competitive VR games are featured. It has an investor panel where indie playground developers pitch their video games to studio heads, investors, and video game directors. Indie Playground and DreamHack is a wonderful place for Georgia indie creators to connect, network, and build more of a community surrounding their games.

Content creators, cosplayers and panelists are vital to the core of what Dreamhack stands for. Tyler1/Tyler Stienkamp has 5.1+ million followers on Twitch and 2.1 million followers on YouTube. Tyler1 hosted a gaming competition where attendees can join him on stage as the audience chooses a game to compete in. Cosplayers are essential to DreamHack panels, and attendees. From League of Legends cosplay, to cosplay panelists meeting fans and other cosplayers, it is everywhere at Dreamhack. Panels and portfolio reviews by local Georgia artists and creatives are also held at DreamHack 2023.