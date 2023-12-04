Film, Gaming and Entertainment Events to Consider This December

Georgia’s creative industries are bustling this month. There is so much happening as productions sprint to a brief holiday pause before full steam ahead in 2024. Mixed in with all this activity are several great events. Almost daily there are ways one can fill up their social calendar and we will do our best to keep covering these as they happen in our newsletter and social outlets.

Here are a few to monitor, support or attend. (Contact us if you know of other events we need to know about.)

The IATSE 2023 Film Industry Toy Drive has been a great success with several events to collect already past. The collected toys will be distributed on December 9th. Other events with collection opportunities are:

December 6 – Atlanta Film Society & PGA Holiday Party

December 7 – Georgia Production Partnership Holiday Party

Other events to note:

December 6 – Atlanta Business Chronicle Business of Entertainment featuring Frank Patterson of Trilith Studios.

December 11 – Film Screening & Gaming Panel at the Plaza Theatre is part of Games Week Georgia with events slated all week going through the weekend with DreamHack starting on the 15th

December 14 – The Georgia Entertainment 100 is also part of Games Week Georgia as we hold our annual signature event highlighting Georgia’s Creative Economy and honoring Rescuing Hope.

Watch our main news page for frequent updates or our LinkedIn page for all the latest on events happening around Georgia.