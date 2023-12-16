Game Master and Business Owner Chris Poirier: ‘Opportunities At The State Level Allow Us to Grow In Columbus’

Columbus game master and business owner Chris Poirier kicks off Georgia’s “Games Week” by sharing his perspective on esports in the state. Poirier, who sits on the board of the Georgia Scholastic Esports Foundation, focuses his attention on expanding opportunities for gamers in Georgia. He wants to “function as a catalyst for different programs across state” and encourage students from the middle school, high school, and collegiate levels to pursue careers in esports. The world of esports is bigger than ever before, and Chris Poirier is the perfect example of a Georgian succeeding in the gaming space. He encourages all gamers, from novice to expert, to get involved with their local gaming communities.

To be included in our interviews and videos please contact us here.