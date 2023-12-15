Georgia Creative Champion of 2023 Awarded to Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson

Award presented at annual event honoring Georgia’s creative industries.

December 15, 2023 – Pat Wilson, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), has been named Georgia Creative Champion of 2023. The distinction honors the work of a leader driving momentum for Georgia’s creative economy. Wilson accepted the award last night at the Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 event held at Skillshot Media in Atlanta.

“On behalf of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Pat’s efforts to recruit investment for new and expanding businesses in Georgia is known to all. The state continues to set records for job creation while investing in world-renowned workforce development programs,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment upon presenting the award. “But tonight we want to acknowledge his contributions and hard work championing Georgia’s creative industries. Together with the talented team at the GDEcD, Georgia is not only the top state to do business but recognized around the world as an entertainment powerhouse.”

The creative industries in Georgia, including film, TV, broadcast, digital production, gaming development, the arts and other areas of entertainment, continue to grow at a rapid rate. On Wilson’s watch, the state continues to benefit from billions invested in Georgia to meet the growing demand created by the evolving creative economy. Today creative communities generate nearly $30 billion in revenue and 150,000 jobs.

“We stand on the shoulders of those who came before us, and Georgia’s position as a leader in the creative industries and global film production is the result of years of hard work from our dedicated team and many key partners,” Wilson said. “I’m absolutely honored to receive this award on behalf of the team at the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Our continued success in film, game development, and entertainment is vital to the overall health and diversity of our economy. Many thanks to our partners across our broad creative economy and in communities around the state who work every day to make us the best place to live, work, raise a family – and film a movie.”

The Georgia Creative Champion was presented by Georgia Entertainment in partnership with Skillshot. The event hosted over 600 leading business executives including directors, producers, and other professionals from Georgia and beyond. The invite only affair also honored statewide political leaders acknowledging their role in creating a business friendly environment helping to grow Georgia’s creative economy.

Editor’s Note: Pat Wilson was also presented with the first ever copy of The Creative Economy Journal personalized with his name in gold foil. See the digital version of the publication.

