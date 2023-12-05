Georgia Creative Champion of the Year to Be Awarded at the Georgia Entertainment 100 Event

Georgia Entertainment has announced an annual award to be presented at the company’s final event of the year. The Georgia Creative Champion of 2023 will be honored at the Georgia Entertainment 100 event in Uptown Buckhead at Skillshot. The award will be given to a professional that characterizes the passion, heart and progress of the state’s creative industries.

“Film, music, gaming, the arts and other areas of the creative industries have been a key part of Georgia’s threaded economy. An annual honor not only recognizes the individual setting the pace in this economic category, but it allows us to highlight all those striving to create jobs and opportunities for Georgians,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment. “We are excited to present the first Georgia Creative Champion at our signature event on December 14th.”

This year’s award recipient will be announced at the Georgia Entertainment 100 event that is being held at the Atrium in Uptown Buckhead. Over 500 are confirmed to attend the invite only affair including elected legislators, economic development officials and the top professionals in the entertainment industry.

“Georgia has had many entertainment and creative champions over the years and now is a great time to recognize those making a difference,” said Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President of Georgia Entertainment. “On behalf of our partners and those supporting our efforts, we are honored to highlight the work of one selected leader each year that is driving momentum for Georgia’s Creative Economy.”

More information will be released about the honoree after the award is presented. To get information about the Georgia Entertainment 100 event, visit this page.

MORE ABOUT THE GEORGIA ENTERTAINMENT 100 EVENT

Event Highlights:

Attendees will receive the first copies of The Creative Economy Journal.

Guests will receive complimentary 3 day passes to DreamHack starting the next day.

Comments from Pat Wilson, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Special video message to our attendees from Governor Brian Kemp with a special introduction from First Lady Marty Kemp of Susan Norris and Rescuing Hope.

Rescuing Hope is the highlighted nonprofit for the evening. The organization is on the forefront of fighting human trafficking.

Inaugural Presentation of the 2023/2024 Creative Champion.

Special interactions and displays from “Games Week Georgia.”

Special guests will gather at an afterparty for additional networking presented by Film Quality Services

VIP guests and those that stayed over will gather for a special program/breakfast at the JW Marriott the following morning.

