Georgia Entertainment @ Sundance, Promoting the Peach State from Script to Screen

Georgia Entertainment has announced plans to hold a special event at Sundance to highlight the state as a production powerhouse to filmmakers. Presented by RiseImpact and Film Savannah, the event will be held on January 19, 2024.

(To request an invitation, visit the RSVP page or to be a part of this effort, contact us.)

“From script to screen, Georgia has it all for filmmakers of any size. We are excited to promote the state’s workforce, infrastructure and passion at Sundance as the festival celebrates 40 years,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment. “With all the production capabilities and growth in the state, we believe this is the perfect time and atmosphere to share all Georgia has to offer.”

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival happens January 18–28 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, and online. Recently, Sundance Institute announced the 82 films, eight episodic titles, and a New Frontier interactive experience selected for the festival. Sundance is considered the most prestigious independent film festival in the world attracting tens of thousands of people, including celebrities, filmmakers, and distributors.

Georgia Entertainment’s event will be held at Wasatch Brew Pub at the top of Historic Main Street in Park City, Utah. Presented by RiseImpact and Film Savannah, other partners include Bowen Schmidt Entertainment Attorneys, Film Columbus GA, Tyler Perry Studios, Meptik, Crafty Apes, South Georgia Studios and Fangoria.

“This is the ultimate gathering of storytellers looking to honor the films selected by the Institute and those aspiring to be selected in the future,” said Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President of Georgia Entertainment. “We are grateful that our partners have made it possible to engage Sundance attendees, secure new connections and highlight the Peach State.”

(To request an invitation, visit the RSVP page or to be a part of this effort, contact us.)