Georgia Film Academy Growing Careers in the Film Industry

The film industry in Georgia has been booming in recent years. This growth is in part due to the Georgia Film Tax Incentives the state offers for filming in Georgia, but also because of the Georgia Film Academy, which was created to build a robust group of working crew members in Georgia.

“There are a plethora of jobs out there. If you look at the credits in a movie, you can start picking them apart. What is a gaffer, what is a director of photography, what is a grip, what are the different jobs, all the different crafts that make up the creative content,” said C. Scott Votaw, Assistant Vice Chancellor for the University System of Georgia leading the Georgia Film Academy.

Since the Georgia Film Academy began operations in 2015, economic activity generated by the film industry in Georgia continues to rise at exponential levels. The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) announced that, during fiscal year 2021, the film and television industry set a new record with $4 billion in direct spending on productions in the state.

