Georgia Film Academy Opens Spring 2024 Course Registration Statewide

Georgia Film Academy (GFA) opened registration for its Spring courses at more than 25 partner institutions across the state. Running from Jan. 8 to April 25, 2024, GFA’s offerings will provide workforce training in the digital entertainment, film and television production industries.

Open to degree and non-degree seeking students, course offerings include Introduction to Film & Television Production (GFA 1000), Introduction to Film & Television Post-Production (GFA 1040) and Introduction to Digital Entertainment, Esports & Game Development (GFA 1500). Each class serves as the first six credit hours to their respective 18-credit hour GFA professional certifications including:

Film & Television Production Certification

Film & Television Post-Production Certification

Digital Entertainment, Esports & Game Development Certification

“In collaboration with the University System of Georgia and Technical College System of Georgia, we’re proud to continue educating the next wave of professionals for the creative economy,” said Scott Votaw, assistant vice chancellor for the University System of Georgia where he leads GFA. “We are excited to equip students with the latest tools and knowledge needed for success in this ever-evolving field, which has become a coveted workforce opportunity for Georgians and individuals across the country.”

Since its founding in 2015, the Georgia Film Academy has fulfilled educational needs for Georgia’s film and creative industries bringing professional training to institutions across the state. GFA’s workforce education allows students to learn from industry experts and attend class at industry hubs facilitated with professional-level equipment as well as gain real-life experience through internships working on the sets and in the offices of film and television productions and industry post-production and digital entertainment facilities.

To learn more about GFA’s course offerings and participating institutions, please visit https://georgiafilmacademy.edu/