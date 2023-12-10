Georgia-Filmed ‘Stranger Things’ Final Season to Begin Production in January

“Stranger Things” is finally going back to Hawkins.

Production on the fifth and final season of the juggernaut Netflix series is currently set to begin in early January, according to multiple sources, though the start date is still subject to change. Filming was postponed for over seven months due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Creators and executive producers Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer were among the most high profile showrunners to announce they were suspending work after the writers strike began in May, posting on social media that “Writing does not stop when filming begins.” When the Duffer brothers spoke to Variety in July about series costar Noah Schnapp (who was part of the Power of Young Hollywood issue), they elaborated on that sentiment.

To continue reading, visit Variety.