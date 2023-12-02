In Conversation With Georgia Casting Director Shay Bentley Griffin

When you think about the work that goes into making a movie, you might think of the director, or the actors, or even the set designer or composer. But you probably don’t immediately think of one of the people who has a pretty important role to play – the casting director.

“I think we were for many years, the most unknown part of the industry,” said Shay Bentley Griffin, CEO of Chez Studios and a longtime casting director here in Georgia who has played an integral role in the state’s film industry over the years.

Not only has Griffin helped launch the careers of regional talent like Walton Goggins and Kyle Chandler, she helped found the Georgia Production Partnership and was one part of the committee that helped create the entertainment tax incentive program that’s brought so much film and television production to Georgia.

